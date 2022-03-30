$23.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to post $23.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 billion and the lowest is $22.72 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $94.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $95.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $104.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 46,031,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,256,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 50,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 377,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

