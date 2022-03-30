2,294 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.02. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,676. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

