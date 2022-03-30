2,289 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,741,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

