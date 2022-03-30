$140.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) to report $140.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $314.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $32.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $275.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.40 million to $612.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $294.00 million, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $566.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,630. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

