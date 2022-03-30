1,252 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after buying an additional 214,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,888,000 after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after purchasing an additional 87,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,391 shares of company stock valued at $25,772,450. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $195.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

