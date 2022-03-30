11,852 Shares in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,422,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,476,000.

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,494. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74.

