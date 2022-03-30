$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jackson Financial.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JXN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. 881,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,304. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

