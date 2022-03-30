$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.
In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $66.97.
About Aflac (Get Rating)
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aflac (AFL)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.