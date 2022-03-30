$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

