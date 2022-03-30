$1.16 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.34. Big Lots posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,993,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. 28,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

