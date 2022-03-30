-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.19). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($3.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $101,856.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after buying an additional 230,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

