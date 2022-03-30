$0.87 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.80. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,539. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

