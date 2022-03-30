-$0.84 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.31) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

