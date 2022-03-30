$0.67 EPS Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.88. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.33. 243,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.93. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $134.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 210.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

