$0.61 EPS Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 5,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

