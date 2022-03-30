-$0.30 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 574,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,252. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

