-$0.30 EPS Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 574,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,252. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
