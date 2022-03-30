$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Gates Industrial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

GTES stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. 67,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,726. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $134,583,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after purchasing an additional 562,348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,919,000 after purchasing an additional 723,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,798,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,398 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

