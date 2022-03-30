$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMEH. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 3,938.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 297.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.