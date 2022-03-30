$0.03 EPS Expected for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cars.com by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after buying an additional 5,579,783 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Cars.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $40,231,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 150.52 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

