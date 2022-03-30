$0.03 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.15. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $60,460,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

