Zurn Water Solutions Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE ZWS opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

