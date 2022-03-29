Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $228.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,289,000 after buying an additional 529,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,381,000 after buying an additional 441,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $189.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

