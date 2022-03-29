Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Update

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,542,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
About Zion Oil & Gas
