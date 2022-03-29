Zenswap Network Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $20,099.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

