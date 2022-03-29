Zelwin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $407,897.00 (ZLW)

Zelwin (ZLW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $64.53 million and approximately $407,897.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00108053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.