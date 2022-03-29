Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $199.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry in the year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.36.

NYSE TRV opened at $186.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.53. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 7,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $1,365,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 40,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

