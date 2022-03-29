Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.