Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Hold

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

Shares of AVDX traded up 0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 8.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

