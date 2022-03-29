Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets raised Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.55.

SEOAY opened at $20.10 on Friday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

