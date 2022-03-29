Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

