Zacks: Brokerages Expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NLOK traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,289. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

