Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,018. The company has a market capitalization of $866.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.