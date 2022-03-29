Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.78 million and the lowest is $9.96 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 183,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.30. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,189 shares of company stock worth $3,973,575 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

