Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $33.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year sales of $159.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $203.46 million, with estimates ranging from $195.28 million to $210.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VTEX.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 680,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,816. VTEX has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

