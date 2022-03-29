Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.50 Million

Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will announce $51.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the highest is $51.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $231.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $233.30 million, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $245.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,053 shares of company stock worth $4,275,255 in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.12. 199,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,304. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

