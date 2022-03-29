Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.97 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $10,560,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $12,643,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.70. The stock had a trading volume of 822,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

