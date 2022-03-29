Zacks: Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $631.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $628.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $637.64 million. Teleflex reported sales of $633.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $1,286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $144,602,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.98. The stock had a trading volume of 239,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,001. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.37 and its 200-day moving average is $339.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

