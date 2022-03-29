Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Target Hospitality reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. Barclays PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Target Hospitality by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,172. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $559.71 million, a PE ratio of -109.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

