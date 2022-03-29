Zacks: Analysts Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. 1,027,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.63.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

