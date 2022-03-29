Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Nordson reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $197.20 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

