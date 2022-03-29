Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Leidos posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

LDOS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

