Zacks: Analysts Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($1.02). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.53) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 126.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $24,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. 865,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,494. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21.

About I-Mab (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.