Zacks: Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445 over the last three months. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after buying an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoPro by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter worth $7,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. GoPro has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

