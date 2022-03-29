Zacks: Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $110,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,540 shares of company stock worth $2,306,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civeo by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVEO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of -162.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.31. Civeo has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

About Civeo (Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

