Zacks: Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Will Post Earnings of $6.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will post $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.80 and the highest is $7.00. Boise Cascade posted earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.46. 282,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

