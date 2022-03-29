Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. Solo Brands’s revenue was up 163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:DTC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $9.31. 16,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,787. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,447,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

