Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19.
NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $15.13 on Friday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Snap One (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.