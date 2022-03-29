Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $15.13 on Friday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

