Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Earnings of $5.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.46 and the highest is $6.85. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $8.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $19.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.18 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.62 to $18.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 earnings per share.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,393 shares of company stock worth $378,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $276.75. The stock had a trading volume of 529,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,273. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $248.95 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.45.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

