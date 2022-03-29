Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $6.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.26. Deere & Company reported earnings of $5.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $22.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $23.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.48 to $29.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.59.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $432.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $437.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.35 and a 200-day moving average of $363.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.