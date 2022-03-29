Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. Belden reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.