Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

YEXT stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $888.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,565,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yext by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Yext by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Yext by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

